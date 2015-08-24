(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 24 Australia's benchmark share index
suffered its biggest percentage drop in 6-1/2 years on Monday,
led by a global rout on concerns about a China-led global
economic slowdown.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 4.09 percent, or 213.3
points to 5,001.3 at the close of trade, the lowest level since
July 2013. This is the steepest percentage drop since January
2009.
The benchmark is on track for its worst month since the 2008
global financial crisis, having lost 12.3 percent so far in
August.
Worries about a slowing Chinese economy flared on Friday
after a survey showed a further deterioration in manufacturing
activity. Adding to the jitters, the Shanghai stock market
was down more than 7.70 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2.5
percent or 143.88 points to finish the session at 5,607.31.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)