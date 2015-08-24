SYDNEY, Aug 25 Australian shares are likely to
open sharply lower on Tuesday as a selloff in global equities
and commodities worsened amid growing anxiety about a slowdown
in China's economy.
The Shanghai Composite plunged 9 percent on Monday, while
Wall Street tumbled almost 4 percent before recovering to close
down 2.5 percent in a volatile session that confirmed the S&P500
was formally in a correction.
Australian share price index futures recorded a
181.0 point fall, a 231.0-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index close on Monday, pointing to another
bad start.
The benchmark tumbled 4.6 percent, or 213.3 points to 5001.3
on Monday, suffering its biggest percentage drop in 6-1/2 years.
A fall below 5000 points would take the ASX200 to its lowest
level since July 2013. The market is also watching company
earnings including BHP Billiton's full year results,
which are due after the market closes.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 134.4
points or 2.4 percent to 5,472.9 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jane Wardell)