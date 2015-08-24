SYDNEY, Aug 25 Australian shares are likely to open sharply lower on Tuesday as a selloff in global equities and commodities worsened amid growing anxiety about a slowdown in China's economy. The Shanghai Composite plunged 9 percent on Monday, while Wall Street tumbled almost 4 percent before recovering to close down 2.5 percent in a volatile session that confirmed the S&P500 was formally in a correction. Australian share price index futures recorded a 181.0 point fall, a 231.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index close on Monday, pointing to another bad start. The benchmark tumbled 4.6 percent, or 213.3 points to 5001.3 on Monday, suffering its biggest percentage drop in 6-1/2 years. A fall below 5000 points would take the ASX200 to its lowest level since July 2013. The market is also watching company earnings including BHP Billiton's full year results, which are due after the market closes. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 134.4 points or 2.4 percent to 5,472.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jane Wardell)