SYDNEY, Aug 26 Australian shares are poised for a weak start on Wednesday following a stunning recovery in the previous session, tracking Wall Street which gave up all its early gains to end with losses. Some investors could, however, take solace from China which cut interest rates and lowered the level of reserves banks must hold for the second time in as many months on Tuesday. Local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent to 5,080, a 57.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . On Tuesday, the benchmark climbed 2.7 percent to 5,137.3 recovering more than half of Monday's 4.1 percent drop. A drop in gold prices will weigh on miners such as Newcrest . Some of the index's major stocks trade ex-dividend on Wednesday including Coca-Cola Amatil, JB Hifi, Primary Health Care, QBE, Santos and Woodside Petroleum. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.38 percent to 5,634.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)