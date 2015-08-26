SYDNEY, Aug 27 Australian stocks are set to open
higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from Wall Street
which posted its biggest one-day gain in four years.
Pointing to a positive start for the market, stock index
futures rallied 1.6 percent to 5,208.0, a 35.2-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
On Wednesday, the benchmark index closed 0.7 percent higher,
reversing early losses as investors took heart from brief gains
in Chinese equities.
Wall Street's rally came after a top U.S. Federal Reserve
official said global market turmoil made the case for a
September interest rate hike "less compelling."
New Zealand stocks got off to a solid start with the
benchmark NZX 50 index up 1.0 percent, or 56.7 points,
to 5,634.5 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)