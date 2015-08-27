SYDNEY, Aug 28 Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, following a strong finish on Wall Street and a rebound in metals prices after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter. Local share price index futures rose 1.7 percent to 5,276.0, a 42.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1.2 percent on Thursday, rallying for a third consecutive session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent to 5,684.6 in early trade. Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd reported a 12.5 percent fall in full year profit on Friday, its first drop in at least 19 years, and its chairman stepped down. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)