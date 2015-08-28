* Pares gains after poor Chinese data
* Metals and energy shares top performers
* Index on track to end week in black
* 103 shares up, 86 down and 11 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Pauline Askin and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 28 Australian shares
trimmed early gains on Friday after weak data from China kept
alive worries about slowing momentum in its economy, though a
rally on Wall Street and a rebound in commodities helped drive
energy and materials sectors higher.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent, or 33.77
points, to 5,266.5 by 0233 GMT, but pulled back from a 1.4
percent jump in morning trade.
It marked the fourth straight day of rises for the index,
which gained 1.2 percent on Thursday. After a tumultuous start
to the week when global markets were rocked by turmoil in
Chinese equities, the index is on track for its first percentage
gain in three weeks.
"We are going to get much more volatility, certainly in the
short term," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress.
In Asia, stocks extended a rally on Wall Street after upbeat
U.S. economic data helped calmed nerves rattled by fears of a
hard landing for China's economy.
China, a major market for Australian exports, remained a
major focus for investors after policy makers launched a barrage
of stimulus measures this week.
Data earlier on Friday showed profits earned by Chinese
industrial companies declined 2.9 percent in July from a year
ago, highlighting weakening momentum in the world's
second-biggest economy.
Mining companies were among the top performers with
Fortescue Metals jumping 7.8 percent while major miners
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 5.7 percent
and 3.8 percent respectively.
Energy stocks such as Beach Energy and Drillsearch
were boosted after oil prices rose by over 10 percent.
Major banks Westpac, NAB and Commonwealth
Bank reversed their gains to fall 0.2-0.5 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index rose 36.54
points or 0.65 percent to 5,671.44, pushing further away from a
near eight-month closing low plumbed earlier this week, as
investors picked up healthcare and industrial firms, some of
which had sold off sharply in past days.
Ebos rose 0.8 percent, bolstered after the
pharmaceuticals and pet care supplier reported a record annual
profit earlier in the week.
Auckland Airport rose 0.4 percent as investors
bought the operator of the country's largest airport on dips
after it slumped to a three-month low of NZ$4.75 earlier in the
week.
Mighty River Power rose 1.7 percent, boosted after
the power retailer announced a special dividend for the year
just ended even as net profit fell.
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)