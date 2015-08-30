SYDNEY, Aug 31 Australian shares are likely to have a cautious start on Monday, following cues from Wall Street which ended flat in the last session. Miners and energy-related stocks should prop up the index with commodities showing more signs of stabilisation following a turbulent week. Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,246, a 17.6-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark was on track for a 7.6 percent loss this month and if sustained, it would be the largest since 2010. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index opened steady in early trade at 5,670.390. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)