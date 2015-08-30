SYDNEY, Aug 31 Australian shares are likely to
have a cautious start
on Monday, following cues from Wall Street which ended flat in
the last session.
Miners and energy-related stocks should prop up the index
with commodities showing more signs of stabilisation following a
turbulent week.
Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to
5,246, a 17.6-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark was on track
for a 7.6 percent loss this month and if sustained, it would be
the largest since 2010.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index opened steady
in early trade at 5,670.390.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)