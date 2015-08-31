SYDNEY, Sept 1 Australian stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday following a negative lead from Wall Street with investors also cautious ahead of an interest rate decision at home and China data. The Reserve Bank of Australia is considered almost certain to stand pat on rates although some expect a more dovish statement amid growing worries about the health of China's economy, Australia's biggest export market. Surveys on the Chinese manufacturing sector are due late in the morning session, ahead of the central bank rate announcement at 0430 GMT. Pointing to a soft start, stock index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,146.0, a 61.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 1 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's NZX 50 index was a tad firmer at 5,660.6 in early trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)