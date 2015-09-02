(Updates to close)

WELLINGTON, Sept 2 Australian shares recouped early losses and edged up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, with gains in the financial sector offsetting worries about China's slowing economy and slightly weaker-than-expected Australian GDP figures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 5.090 points to 5101.500 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 2.1 percent on Tuesday, its lowest finish since Aug 24.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.2 percent or 64.78 points to finish the session at 5,590.210. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kim Coghill)