(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 4 Australian shares
slipped on Friday and were on track to post one of their worst
weekly performance this year in the wake of disappointing data
that showed the economy hit a very soft patch last quarter.
Persistent worries about slower growth in China, Australia's
biggest export market, further soured sentiment and also pushed
the local dollar to fresh 6-1/2 year lows below 70 U.S. cents
.
The S&P/ASX 200 index, having erased earlier gains,
was down 0.1 percent, or 6.4 points, at 5,021.4 by 0320 GMT. On
the week, it was down 4.6 percent, a magnitude only surpassed by
a 4.8 percent drop in June this year.
Weighing on the index were losses in the banking sector. All
the big four lenders were in the red, led by a 2.2 percent fall
in Westpac Banking Corp. Shares in National Australia
Bank reached A$29.19, its lowest in over two years.
Earlier this week, official data showed the economy grew at
its weakest pace in two years last quarter.
But helping to offset the drag were gains for the miners
following a bounce in commodity prices. Resources exporters
would also benefit from a weaker currency.
The major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
were about 1 percent higher.
"After weeks of being beaten down, maybe the market is
seeing value particularly at these price entry points, so
potential bargain hunting in the space," Tristan K'Nell, head of
trading at QuayEquities wrote in a report.
Topping the leader board was telecommunications company M2
Group, which gained as much as 10.9 percent, helped in
part by a broker upgrade.
For more individual stocks activity, click on
Also struggling, New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index
slipped 0.3 percent, or 19.2 points, to 5,550.5, easing for a
fifth straight day.
Ongoing losses in Fletcher Building, one of the
country's largest companies, was a major contributor to the
market's weakness.
Fletcher slumped more than 1 percent to NZ$6.93, its weakest
since October 2012. The construction materials maker was hit
hard this week on the sluggish economic data in Australia, one
of its biggest export markets.
SkyCity Entertainment, which operates casinos in
New Zealand and Australia, slid to a seven-month low of NZ$3.76
amid concerns that slower growth in China might lead to a dip in
Chinese tourism to both countries.
(By Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Naomi Tajitsu in WELLINGTON; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)