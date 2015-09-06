SYDNEY, Sept 7 Australian shares are poised to
fall on Monday, tracking a global equities sell-off on continued
uncertainty around a rate hike in the United States and a stock
market rout in China.
Analysts, however, expect a depreciating Australian dollar
to provide some support to the local market as it makes stocks
appear cheaper for foreign fund managers.
Share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 4,997
points, sitting at a 43.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark edged up 0.25 percent
on Friday to 5,040.6 points but posted its biggest weekly fall
since June.
Australia-AIG construction index performance for August and
jobs data for the same month are due later in the day. Westpac
Banking Corp is expected to give a strategy update on
Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index barely moved at
5,546.95 points in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)