* Investors nervous watching global markets - analyst
* Banks and miners lead losses
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Sept. 7 Australian shares fell 0.48
percent on Monday in broad-based losses with investors nervous
of volatility in China's equities and share sell-offs in
European and US markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 22.201.903 points to
5,018.400 by 0146 GMT. The benchmark edged up 0.25 percent on
Friday, but closed the week 4.2 percent lower, its biggest
weekly fall since June.
The market took a lead from Wall Street where U.S. stock
indexes dropped more than 1 percent on Friday after a mixed
August jobs report did little to quell investor uncertainty
about whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates
this month.
"We had a weak lead from offshore markets, another round of
really substantial declines in the European and US stock markets
on Friday night and that created an atmosphere of nervousness
amongst local investors," said Ric Spooner, market strategist at
CMC Markets.
"The second factor is that Chinese stock markets, which have
been closed for holidays, with the initial futures opening
implying a slightly weaker market there," he said.
The volatile Chinese equity markets have been closed for the
last two sessions for a public holiday.
Financials lead losses with Westpac down 1.3
percent and NAB down 1.5 percent.
Mining also suffered heavy losses with BHP falling
2.3 percent and Rio Tinto down 1 percent.
Products developer Starpharma Holdings soared as
much as 31 percent after the company signed a licensing
agreement with AstraZeneca.
Wave Energy Ltd rose as much as 4.3 percent after
signing a collaboration agreement with the Mauritius Research
Council.
TNG Ltd rose as much as 36.8 percent as the mineral
explorer signed a deal with Korean Woojin Co Ltd.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index rose 9.3
points or 0.2 percent to 5,556.18 as a slide to a two-week
intraday low of 5,542.03 in early trade prompted buying on dips.
Telecommunications retailer Spark rose 1.3 percent,
while Air New Zealand rose 1.4 percent. Stock exchange
operator NZX rose 2.0 percent.
Gains were limited and shares remained at risk of selling if
Chinese share prices extend deep losses when markets reopen
there after last week's holidays.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Naomi Tajitsu)