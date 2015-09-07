(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 7 Australian shares pared early losses to close down 0.2 percent on Monday, with gains in healthcare and utilities helping offset slides by banks and miners.

National airline carrier Qantas Airways rose as much as 2.6 percent after comments by CEO Alan Joyce on the benefits from a trade pact. They ended the day up 1.7 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.2 points to 5,030.4 at the close of trade. On Friday, the benchmark rose 12.8 points or 0.25 percent to 5,040.6.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 24.9 points to finish Monday's session at 5,572.7. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)