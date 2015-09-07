BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 7 Australian shares pared early losses to close down 0.2 percent on Monday, with gains in healthcare and utilities helping offset slides by banks and miners.
National airline carrier Qantas Airways rose as much as 2.6 percent after comments by CEO Alan Joyce on the benefits from a trade pact. They ended the day up 1.7 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.2 points to 5,030.4 at the close of trade. On Friday, the benchmark rose 12.8 points or 0.25 percent to 5,040.6.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 24.9 points to finish Monday's session at 5,572.7. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.