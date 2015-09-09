(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 9 Australian shares posted solid gains for the second straight day on Wednesday, with banks and miners leading the way as investors hoped Beijing's efforts to stabilise its ailing stock markets were starting to pay off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 105.85 points, or 2.07 percent to 5,221.1, the biggest daily percentage gain in over 2 weeks. The benchmark gained 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index 1.09 percent or 61.11 points to finish at 5,671.42. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)