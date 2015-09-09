(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 9 Australian shares posted solid
gains for the second straight day on Wednesday, with banks and
miners leading the way as investors
hoped Beijing's efforts to stabilise its ailing stock markets
were starting to pay off.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 105.85 points, or 2.07
percent to 5,221.1, the biggest daily percentage gain in over 2
weeks. The benchmark gained 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index 1.09 percent or
61.11 points to finish at 5,671.42.
