(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Sep 10 Australian shares fell the most in over three weeks slipping 2.4 percent on Thursday as data from China aggravated fears of deflation in the world's second biggest economy.

In a complete turnaround from Wednesday, the S&P/ASX 200 index shed 125.13 points to 5,095, posting its biggest percentage drop since Aug. 24. Banks and miners fared the worst. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent in the previous session.

Despite Thursday's fall the index is still up about 1 percent for the week so far compared with a 4.2 percent drop the previous week, which was its biggest since June.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index barely changed to finish the session at 5,670.99 points. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)