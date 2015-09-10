SYDNEY, Sep 11 Australian shares are set to open
cautiously higher on Friday, helped by the resources sector
following rallies in metals and oil prices overnight, although
concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve potentially raising
rates next week could cap gains.
Major energy stocks could find support after oil prices
settled up 4 percent.
Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,099.0, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 2.4 percent lower on
Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.1
percent to 5,676.78 in early trade.
