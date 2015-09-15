WELLINGTON, Sept 16 Australian shares are set to bounce on Wednesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street after gains in consumer spending. The heavyweight natural resources sector is expected to underpin the index after global miner BHP Billiton's U.S. ADRs jumped 2.1 percent. Share price index futures rose 1.1 percent to 5,062.00, a 43.6-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 17.1 points, to 5,669.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)