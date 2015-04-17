* UK car production graphic: link.reuters.com/cym36v
* Car dealers like Lookers, Pendragon seen as good picks
* Pick-up in UK wage growth also seen as helping sector
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 17 With many of Britain's classic
car brands now foreign-owned, fund managers and brokers are
turning to domestic-listed dealerships to cash in on resurgent
car sales and wage growth in the UK without investing abroad.
Data this month showed that UK new car registrations rose 6
percent in March, setting a record for the month this century,
while wage growth - for long an absent part of Britain's
economic recovery - is also picking up. [ID: nEONF430SC]
Furthermore, the sector should prove relatively resilient to
any hits caused by uncertainty ahead of Britain's May 7
election, since the positive backdrop of more spending money for
consumers and rising car sales should not change regardless of
who wins the vote, fund managers and traders said.
They highlighted British car dealership stocks such as
Lookers, Pendragon and Inchcape as
worthwhile investments given this climate.
And if the sector is good enough for legendary U.S. investor
Warren Buffett - who last year bought the Van Tuyl auto
dealership - it should be good for others, said CF Miton UK
Value Opportunities' fund manager George Godber.
"Stocks like Lookers and Inchcape are a great way to profit
from the renaissance in the British car industry," he said.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, Lookers is
trading on a price-to-forecast earnings ratio for the next 12
months of 11.4 while Inchcape is on a P/E ratio of 15.7 -
cheaper than a comparable P/E ratio of 16.6 for the broader FTSE
350 index.
Lookers' websites offer the chance to buy used vans and
budget cars, along with upmarket brands such as Jaguar and Land
Rover.
Pendragon's Stratstone brand also holds franchises for cars
such as Aston Martin and Ferrari, while Inchcape has deals to
sell cars ranging from Kia and Ford up to luxury brands such as
Aston Martin and Bentley.
Last month, Inchcape saw its shares rise to a 7-1/2 year
high after announcing a dividend ahead of traders' expectations.
Lookers also forecast more growth after reporting an increase in
its 2014 profits.
Lookers' shares have risen nearly 20 percent since the start
of 2015. Pendragon shares have advanced by a similar amount
while Inchcape is up by around 16 percent.
"Pendragon is a good one, and is owned by a few of our
clients already," said Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage
Aviate Global, while Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies fund
manager Dan Nickols said he held Lookers in his portfolio.
Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset Management,
added that while he did not own those stocks for now, those
firms are well positioned given that Britons' spending power are
set to stay strong with UK interest rates at record lows.
"We believe wage growth will benefit a lot of these stocks."
