People use a staircase next to a corporate branch office of Axis Bank in New Delhi July 18, 2013.

MUMBAI Shares in Axis Bank Ltd(AXBK.NS) rose more than 2 percent on Monday after exchange operator BSE Ltd said it will include the lender in its benchmark BSE Sense starting on December 23.

Axis will replace Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) in the index, according to its statement late on Friday.

Axis shares were up 2.9 percent at 10.43 am, outperforming the 1.4 percent gain in the BSE Sensex. Jindal shares were up 1.29 percent.

