MUMBAI Nov 25 Shares in India's Axis Bank Ltd rose more than 2 percent on Monday after exchange operator BSE Ltd said it will include the lender in its benchmark BSE index starting on Dec. 23.

Axis will replace Jindal Steel And Power Ltd in the index, according to its statement late on Friday.

Axis shares were up 2.2 percent at 0400 GMT, outperforming the 1.3 percent gain in the BSE index. Jindal shares were up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)