LONDON, June 11 Southeastern Europe's exposure to banks from troubled euro countries such as Greece is pushing up the cost of insuring the region's sovereign debt relative to other emerging economies.

Greek, Spanish and Italian banks have a presence across central and eastern Europe, but play a particularly large role in countries such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Serbia. In Bulgaria, for instance, Greek banks are estimated to account for a quarter of the banking system.

If these emerging market countries, often criticised for weaknesses in their domestic financial systems, have to bail out their banks due to retrenchment by overstretched lenders from the euro bloc, it could undermine the sovereign debtors.

The cost of insuring Bulgaria's debt against default is trading at 334 basis points, as much as 100 basis points above Russia and Turkey in the five-year credit default swap market, according to data from Markit.

The high cost of insuring Bulgarian debt is at odds with its investment grade rating -- similar to that of Russia and higher than the junk sovereign credit rating of Turkey.

The higher insurance cost "reflects concern over European periphery bank exposure, and in particular the high shares of Greek and Italian banks in the Bulgarian banking sector," said Tim Ash, head of CEEMEA research at RBS, in a client note.

Greek banking ownership has been a major concern because of fears the country could default on its debt and leave the euro zone.

Leaders of Greece's two traditional ruling parties warned on Sunday that parliamentary elections on June 17 could produce a political stalemate. The country's radical leftist SYRIZA party rejects the country's 130 billion euro bail-out deal with the European Union and IMF.

A Greek exit would affect markets across the region, said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief EMEA economist at ING, but he added:

"Those with more exposure to Greek banks, like Romania and Bulgaria, are more at risk."

Greek banks own 24 percent of assets in the Bulgarian financial sector, according to ING, though Bulgarian subsidiaries of those banks own little or no Greek sovereign debt.

Greek banks have been withdrawing their funds, ING added in a research note, with Greek banking sector claims falling by 25 percent in Romania and Bulgaria and 18 percent in Serbia in the two years to December 2011, according to Bank for International Settlements data.

Croatia's five-year CDS, meanwhile, are trading at a hefty 525 basis points, with the country in danger of losing investment grade status from all three major ratings agencies.

Around 90 percent of banks in Croatia are owned by euro zone banks, according to ING, and more than 40 percent of the total are owned by banks in the vulnerable euro zone economies of Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

However, RBS went overweight in Croatia's CDS last week, pointing to the country's relatively low budget deficit and adding that current CDS prices were too high, "especially given the sovereign's recent success in tapping international capital markets, which provides some insulation on the financing front at least to year-end", the bank said.

In junk-rated Serbia, markets have also suffered following the election of nationalist Tomislav Nikolic as president, and the country's CDS prices of around 500 bps are at their highest in three years.

"Serbia is also sensitive to events in Greece, given its banks' large exposure to the Greek banking sector," ratings agency Fitch said earlier this month.

Romania's five-year CDS hit 2012 highs last week and are trading around 450 bps. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)