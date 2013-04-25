* CDS market suggests some euro zone banks are oversold
* Heavily shorted sector could see a squeeze higher
* Euro zone bank outlooks diverge
* Nordic and UK lenders set to outperform as safe havens
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 25 A hasty scramble to ditch
European banks after Cyprus took a contentious sovereign bailout
drove some stocks lower than the credit market suggests they
should be, potentially leaving them ripe for a rebound.
The rush for the exit after policymakers proposed forcing
bank deposit holders to help pay for the bailout hit banks
across the euro zone. But, analysts say, it has left value in
stocks such as Santander that have been punished too
severely relative to the market's pricing of their default risk.
"In some... the credit default swap is not that wide, and
it's not widening in proportion to falls we're seeing in the
equity, and that provides opportunities," Chris Parkinson, head
of credit-equity research at Christopher Street Capital, said.
Well capitalised euro zone banks with low-risk balance
sheets should therefore join leading non-euro zone banks in the
Nordic region and the UK as Europe's outperformers, he said.
Since the deposit raid was mooted in late March, demand to
sell short shares in STOXX Europe 600 Banks index
constituents has risen nearly 40 percent - three times faster
than in the broader index, Markit data showed - to its
highest since May.
Investors who sell short borrow the stock from its long-term
holder and sell it on with an expectation the price will fall so
they can buy it back at a profit.
That degree of so-called short interest in banks has not
been seen since before European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi's pledge to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro last
July, which in turn prompted a multi-month rally in the banks.
Having risen 75 percent to a mid-January peak on Draghi's
promise, euro zone banks are down 2 percent this year, and have
not made up a 13 percent loss since the deposit levy was
proposed.
Some of the most shorted banks in Europe are in Spain, where
the Cyprus bailout talks brought the sector's balance
sheets into focus.
However, Parkinson cited Santander, down 7 percent since the
first Cyprus bailout proposal, as an example of a bank whose
share price overreacted to the implications of the bailout.
Having initially widened, the cost of insuring Santander
debt against default via five-year credit default swaps is back
to a pre-crisis 260 basis points.
Santander CDS fell just 2 basis points on Thursday after
disappointing first-quarter results that knocked nearly 4
percent off the share price.
Equity prices are usually minor leading indicators for the
CDS market, Parkinson said, as CDS traders use equity prices in
their models more than equity dealers look at CDS prices.
However, he added that when this pattern breaks down over
time, CDS traders override their models, believing that the
share price is overstating the company's risks.
"In this situation, the credit market is twice as likely to
be correct... The equity will eventually correct to reflect the
credit market's view rather than vice versa," he said.
Parkinson also sees positive indicators when comparing
credit with equity for Deutsche Bank, Societe
Generale and BNP Paribas, as well as Spain's
BBVA.
For some Spanish banks, however, the stock market selloff is
backed up by the credit market pricing.
Banco Popular Espanol CDS spiked 100 basis points
to above 500 bps after the Cyprus bailout, and has remained
high. In the same period, the shares, which rallied along with
other Spanish banks after Draghi's pledge, lost 18 percent.
"(After Cyprus) you'd now have to have different views of
two banks in the same country depending on specific risks around
balance sheets," Johan Jooste, chief market strategist for
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management EMEA, said.
This is not just true of the periphery. In Germany, Deutsche
Bank and Commerzbank have very different
outlooks, according to their CDS prices.
Commerzbank has undergone significant restructuring as the
government seeks to reduce its stake, and is still in the midst
of an effort to strengthen its capital base.
"In terms of both momentum and on an absolute basis, there's
been a greater improvement in the CDS of Deutsche than in
Commerzbank," Parkinson said. "So while both have been sold off,
there's more upside in Deutsche Bank than in Commerzbank."
DIFFERENT PROSPECTS
The differing prospects of euro zone banks makes investing
in them through funds that target the whole sector a less safe
bet than during the post-Draghi rally, meaning non-euro zone
lenders again look attractive.
"The havens in European banking are those stocks that are
furthest from the crisis, such as Nordic banks... but the
relative attraction of the stronger capital bases at these names
was undermined by the Draghi put," Simon Maughan, financial
sector strategist at Olivetree Securities, said.
Swedish banks are up 16.8 percent on the year
compared with a 6.5 percent fall in euro zone banks, but,
despite this, do not look too expensive, Parkinson said.
"They are trading at a valuation premium, but you could
argue that this premium is justifiable given the risk there is
in some of the alternatives."
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Nigel Stephenson)