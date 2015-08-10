LONDON Aug 10 Japanese bank Nomura Holdings
Inc. is cutting about 60 jobs from its global markets
business in London, many of them in fixed income, a source
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The move follows a review of the division's management
structure against a backdrop of a tougher regulatory environment
and deteriorating market conditions in some areas, the source
said.
New regulation, declining liquidity and banks' withdrawal
from market-making activities across much of the fixed income
universe have forced many to cut back on staffing as profits
from these businesses have dwindled.
The latest snapshot of big banks' fixed income, currencies
and commodities (FICC) businesses from financial industry
analytics firm Coalition showed revenue trending down as much as
5 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period a
year ago.
