LONDON Feb 24 The global "savings glut" that
has driven stocks to record highs and bond yields to record lows
will soon start to disappear, leading to higher interest rates
around the world as populations age, according to a Barclays
study.
After three decades when workers saving for retirement have
been a major source of financial market funding, younger people
entering the workforce are gradually becoming outnumbered by
those ready to stop work and tap those savings.
Barclays says that trend will weigh heavily on financial
asset prices in the coming decades.
Ageing populations across developed and emerging markets mean
the "savings glut" that has driven stocks to record highs and
bond yields to record lows will start to disappear, lifting a
lid on interest rates around the world, it says.
Barclays estimates this shift in savings could be worth
almost 3 percent of global gross domestic product in 10 years,
or more than 15 percent of global savings, rising to nearly 6
percent of global GDP in 20 years, roughly 25 percent of all
savings.
"This would be a substantial dislocation of the balance
between world saving and investment if it were half the size,"
Barclays said in the 60th edition of its Equity Gilt Study.
"A key secular driver of world asset prices has peaked and
will be fading strongly in the years to come."
Global real investment last year was $13.85 trillion, nearly
double the $7.18 trillion two decades earlier. That was led by a
surge in investment in China to nearly $5 trillion from just
$755 billion.
But this is about to reverse, thanks to a rapid rise in the
number of people aged 65 and over and much slower in growth in
the share of workers aged between 40 and 64.
On a global level, a 1 percentage point increase in the
share of the elderly is associated with a 1.15 percentage point
rise in the real interest rate, while a 1 percentage point rise
in the share of mature workers is associated with a 0.75
percentage point fall in the real interest rate.
Barclays said it was difficult to estimate the impact on
asset prices and interest rates beyond the broad view that
interest rates will rise and asset prices will fall.
But it said these projected changes are "quite inconsistent"
with extremely low or negative 5-year and even 10-year forward
interest rates offered in financial markets.
