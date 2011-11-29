* Three-month yields 2.185 pct vs 1.575 pct earlier
* Six-month yields 2.438 pct vs 1.086 pct previously
* Sentiment has turned on secondary market - analyst
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 Yields on short-term
Belgian debt shot up to their highest levels since
November 2008 at an auction of three- and six-month treasury
bills on Tuesday, mirroring Monday's increase in the price the
country has to pay for its longer-term debt.
The country has come under increasing market pressure over
the absence of a new government since a June 2010 general
election. Unlike the current, interim, government, a new
government would find it easier to tackle Belgium's public debt
approaching 100 percent of annual economic output, which has led
to a higher cost of borrowing.
"It is bad," said Peter Chatwell interest rate strategist at
Credit Agricole. "It is illustrative of the deterioration of
Belgian credit that we've seen since the last auction."
However, despite the difficult auction, interest rates in
the secondary market for Belgian debt had fallen slightly, he
said. "Over the last two days there's been an improvement in the
Belgian market."
The yield on three-month Belgian paper was 2.185 percent at
Tuesday's auction, up from the 1.575 the markets had demanded on
Nov. 15. The bid-to-cover ratio was 5.6 times.
The yield on six-month debt sold on Tuesday was 2.438
percent, compared to 1.086 percent at the last auction of this
maturity in early November. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.76.
For both maturities the country paid the highest yield since
November 2008, according to debt agency data.
Belgium raised 1.015 billion euros ($1.35 billion) from the
auction, at the lower end of a range of 1 to 2 billion euros the
agency set on Friday.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday downgraded
the country's debt rating to double-A from double-A-plus, citing
Belgium's heavy outstanding debt.
On Saturday, however, Belgium's political parties reached a
deal on the 2012 budget, paving the way for a new government to
be formed soon.
Belgium sold 2 billion euros of medium and long-dated bonds
on Monday at what will be the last such auction of 2011 but its
10-year borrowing costs rocketed by nearly 130 basis points.
