By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 Financial asset prices are at
"elevated" levels and market volatility remains "exceptionally
subdued" thanks to ultra-loose monetary policies being
implemented by central banks around the world, the Bank for
International Settlements said on Sunday.
In its quarterly review, the BIS said financial market
volatility spiked higher in August on the back of geopolitical
concerns and worries over economic growth, but quickly returned
to "exceptional lows" across most asset classes.
"By fostering risk-taking and the search for yield,
accommodative monetary policies thus continued to contribute to
an environment of elevated asset price valuations and
exceptionally subdued volatility," the BIS said.
The comments echoed the institution's warning earlier this
year that rock-bottom interest rates had led to "worrying" signs
of unsustainable growth in property and credit markets in some
countries.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to bring its
bond-buying programme to an end in October and is expected to
begin raising interest rates next year.
But if the Fed is stepping back, the European Central Bank
is stepping up. The ECB has cut key rates, will offer hundreds
of billions of euros of liquidity to banks, and purchase
hundreds of billions euros of assets to try and ward off
deflation and revive flagging growth.
Anticipation of the ECB's largesse eclipsed concern over
geopolitics and pushed credit spreads, bond yields and
volatility back down again, the BIS said.
There were several references in the report to the
"extraordinarily" and "exceptionally" low levels of volatility,
suggesting the BIS feels markets may be getting too complacent
and therefore vulnerable - and therefore ill-equipped to a
shock.
Separately, the report also noted that overall international
banking activity rose in the first quarter of this year, the
first increase since 2011.
Cross-border claims of BIS reporting banks rose a
"significant" $850 billion, not enough to offset previous
quarterly declines but enough to slow the year-on-year decline
to 2 percent from 4 percent.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)