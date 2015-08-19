(Repeats story first published on Aug 18, text unchanged)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON Aug 18 A power struggle over the future
of bitcoin is dividing its lead developers, provoking a fierce
debate over whether the digital currency's software should be
tweaked to allow for more and speedier transactions.
Bitcoin, a web-based 'cryptocurrency', provides a vehicle
for moving money across the world quickly and anonymously
without the need for third-party verification. That has made it
attractive to all sorts of users, from drug dealers to Greeks
trying to get around capital controls.
On Saturday, a rival version of the current software was
released by two bitcoin big guns: Gavin Andresen, who was chosen
by the currency's elusive creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, as his
successor when he stepped aside in 2011, and Mike Hearn, who
along with Andresen is one of five senior developers.
For months Andresen and Hearn have been locked in an
argument with the other three lead programmers over whether the
"blocks" in which bitcoin transactions are processed should be
enlarged from their current 1 megabyte, so as to enable more
than three payments to be processed per second.
The new version, which calls itself Bitcoin XT, would
increase the block size to 8 megabytes, which would allow up to
24 transactions to be processed every second. That is still a
fraction of the 20,000 or so that VISA can process, but would
increase every year, so that bitcoin could continue to grow.
Those who oppose Bitcoin XT say the bigger block size
jeopardises the vision of a decentralised payments system that
bitcoin is built on, as the extra computer memory needed would
shut out many of the thousands of individual "nodes" that
currently power the network.
Some reckon the split could spell the end of bitcoin. But
Hearn, speaking to Reuters on Tuesday, said that whether or not
Bitcoin XT was adopted, the crypocurrency would live on.
"If we thought it might be the end of bitcoin, we wouldn't
do it," he said. He added that around 10 percent of nodes had
already signed up to use Bitcoin XT since Saturday.
Bitcoin traders do not seem too worried: though the price
has dropped around 4 percent since Saturday to $252.90 on the
Bitstamp exchange, that is a modest fall for the
volatile currency, which earlier in the month shed over 6
percent in a single day.
SCALING UP
Andresen and Hearn argue that it was Nakamoto's intention
for bitcoin to be scaled up as technology developed so that it
could widen its reach. But opponents argue that bitcoin was
never intended as a rival to traditional payments systems.
"I have followed this from the beginning & I agree that it
is an attempted governance coup," tweeted Jon Matonis, founding
director of the Washington, D.C.-based Bitcoin Foundation, of
which Andresen himself is chief scientist.
The Bitcoin XT software has been programmed so that no
change will happen before Jan. 11. If, by that stage, 75 percent
of the "miners" - computers that validate bitcoin transactions -
have signed up, the software will automatically switch to
Bitcoin XT. If 75 percent is not reached, it will not.
Until then, the issue is likely to continue to be debated
hotly. Someone purporting to be Nakamoto himself has even
weighed into online discussions, backing the Bitcoin Core group
and calling Bitcoin XT a "pretender-Bitcoin". But the user has
widely been dismissed as a fake.
"Bitcoin was designed to be protected from the influence of
charismatic leaders, even if their name is Gavin Andresen,
Barack Obama, or Satoshi Nakamoto," the user wrote.
