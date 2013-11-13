LONDON Nov 13 Sterling extended gains while UK stocks and gilt futures fell on Wednesday after the Bank of England brought forward its expectation for when British unemployment will hit 7 percent to the fourth quarter of 2014.

This suggests interest rates are likely to rise earlier than the BoE has previously flagged.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates now price in a 40 percent chance of a rate hike in two years, up from around 35 percent on Tuesday. The 18-month Sonia rate rose to 0.51250 percent after the BoE report from 0.49875 percent beforehand.

Sterling rose to a session high of $1.6003 , up from around $1.5918 before the release of the report. The euro hit a session low of 83.79 pence, down from around 84.25 pence beforehand.

Gilt futures hit a four-week low below 109.00, down 50 ticks on the day. Short sterling futures <0#FSS:> - a gauge of interest rate expectations - turned negative across the strip.

Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 equity index extended falls slightly after the publication of the inflation report. It was down by 0.9 percent at 6,664.70 points by 1032 GMT, having been down by around 0.8 percent beforehand.

German Bund futures also erased earlier gains to last trade 3 ticks lower on the day at a session low of 140.67. (Reporting by London Markets team; editing by Anirban Nag)