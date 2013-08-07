* Markets price in earlier rate hike after BoE guidance

* Policy outlook tied to unemployment rate, no time horizon

* Sterling hits 1-1/2 month high versus dollar, shares fall

* UK rate futures show policy could tighten from 2015 onwards

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 7 The Bank of England's attempt on Wednesday to dampen interest rate hike expectations had the opposite effect as investors instead brought forward their best guess of when rates would rise from record lows.

Sterling rose and UK shares fell after the BoE said in its quarterly Inflation Report, the first presented by new governor Mark Carney, that rates would not rise until unemployment fell to 7 percent, something it said was unlikely for three years.

But the BoE also introduced what analysts called "knockout clauses", saying it would consider raising rates if its forecasts showed inflation at 2.5 percent or more in 18-24 months, if low interest rates threatened financial stability, or if medium-term inflation expectations rose dangerously.

This prompted some investors to price in the risk of a rise from the current 0.5 percent sooner than they had been betting before the release amid concerns the recovering UK economy may boost inflation and jobs quicker than the Bank's forecasts suggest.

UK consumer price inflation stood at 2.9 percent in June.

"What we actually got from the BoE was a stronger link between an inflation overshoot and a shift towards a tightening bias," said Lena Komileva, director of consultancy firm G+ Economics. "The forward guidance is only dovish as long as one of those three conditions is not triggered."

While some analysts said markets were just rowing back excessive expectations for a low interest rates from Carney, the central bank notably declined to a specific pledge on exactly how long it planned to keep rates low - as some investors had been betting on.

Short sterling contracts from 2015 onwards fell, suggesting investors were less confident interest rates would stay at record lows beyond that date.

Overnight indexed swaps priced in a 90 percent probability of a rate rise in three years' time, up from around 75 percent before the BoE's report was released, and some chance of this happening as early as 2015. In four years' time, they almost fully priced in two 25 basis point rate hikes, compared with a probability of around 80 percent previously.

As a result, sterling jumped to a 1 1/2-month peak of $1.5534, well above a low of $1.5205 hit in the immediate wake of the BoE report.

The prospect of an earlier-than-expected rate hike pushed Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index down more than 1 percent to a three-week low.

IMPROVING ECONOMY

Some analysts and traders said some in markets had expected that if the BoE tied interest rate rises to unemployment the threshold would be lower, at around 6.5 percent.

After a string of recent strong UK data, many concluded that unemployment may fall to 7 percent more quickly than the bank's three-year estimate.

"The market's perception was that if the economy recovers then rates might rise sooner," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

He added that the pound could start to rise strongly in response to strong UK data, especially on jobs.

"Sterling will now become more sensitive to activity data than simply to inflation data, as it was in the past."

The UK jobless stood at 7.8 percent in June, closer to the BoE's 7.0 percent threshold than the U.S. unemployment rate -- which stands at 7.4 percent -- is to the Federal Reserve's 6.5 percent threshold for keeping monetary policy loose.

However, analysts said expectations the Fed will start to scale back U.S. monetary easing as early as next month could limit sterling's scope for gains against the U.S. dollar.

UK government bond prices fell on the prospect of earlier-than-expected monetary tightening. September gilt futures settled 13 ticks higher on the day at 111.42 - slightly below their levels before the BoE's guidance was announced.

Gilt yields rose and the 10-year spread over Bunds hit its widest in three years, helping to push the euro to a one-month low of 85.785 pence.