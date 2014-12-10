* Presidential vote sparks widespread market jitters

* Investors worry Syriza govt would push for debt writedowns

* Sell-off could continue for weeks, say analysts (Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 10 Greece's short-term borrowing costs ballooned on Wednesday, rising further above long-term rates in a sign that investors fear political upheaval in Athens could put the country back on the road to default.

The move follows a sharp sell-off on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras brought forward a presidential vote, a gamble that if fails, could catapult the leftist anti-bailout Syriza party to power.

This is an outcome feared by bondholders who prefer pro-business governments that stick to the rigours of the IMF/EU bailout programme which has been extended until early next year.

Yields on Greek three-year bonds shot up over 130 basis points to 9.64 percent, the highest level since the bonds were issued back in July, and above equivalent 10-year yields which rose 59 basis points to 8.70 percent. (link.reuters.com/zuj63w)

"This inversion tells you that there is concern about further potential debt writedowns, and that is a function of minds being focused on Syriza which would no doubt push hard for such a policy," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

The cost of insurance on five-year Greek bonds rocketed 100 bps, credit default swap prices from Markit showed.

Greece agreed a debt swap deal with its creditors in 2012 in exchange for receiving the second tranche of its 240 billion euro bailout.

Most of its outstanding debt - which is around 175 percent of GDP - is held by these official creditors, but analysts say this may not prevent private investors from escaping future debt restructurings. Athens issued five- and three-year bonds in the capital markets earlier this year, its first since default.

WORSE AHEAD?

The political uncertainty has shaken other markets from Greek stocks to other lower-rated euro zone bonds. If Samaras fails to secure support for his presidential candidate, snap elections could be called that Syriza would likely win.

Portuguese 10-year yields were 9 bps higher at 2.93 percent, while Italian and Spanish equivalents rose 5 bps to 2.08 and 1.87 percent. Athens was the worst performing stock market in Europe.

German bonds, which fall in times of uncertainty as investors seek refuge in top-rated assets, dipped 1 bps to a new record low of 0.673 percent.

The EU's economics chief tried to quell market panic on Tuesday, saying Samaras' decision to bring forward the vote showed he was confident he could win.

But with the vote to be held over three rounds, and the government most likely to win at its last attempt on Dec. 29 where it requires a smaller majority, market jitters are likely to continue in the weeks ahead.

Citi's global rates strategy head, Alessandro Tentori, said the timing of the sell-off was also unfortunate as very few investors will look to add risk as they prepare accounts for year-end reporting.

"I would tend to fade this (sell-off) but it is just not the right time of the year, there is nobody that is going to get out there and look for offers," he said. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Jamie McGeever and Andrew Heavens)