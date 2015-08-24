NEW YORK Aug 24 The yield on U.S. Treasuries
notes declined to four-month lows on Monday as investors rushed
into low-risk U.S. government debt due to growing fears about
China's financial woes on the global economy.
Traders dumped stocks and commodities across the globe in
favor of safehaven assets including German Bunds, yen and gold.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up
17/32 in price for a yield of 1.990 percent, down 6 basis points
from late on Friday. The 10-year yield fell as low as 1.9460
percent in early U.S. trading, which was the lowest level since
April 28, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)