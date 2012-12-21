* Investors, central banks seen bypassing "primary dealers"
to buy bonds
* High to record "direct bids" at recent US Treasuries
auctions
* Wall Street dealers argue such move may hurt future sales
By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 21 A dramatic increase in the
amount of government bonds that investors purchase directly from
the U.S. Treasury Department in its regular debt auctions is
reducing the advantage large dealers have traditionally held in
the sale process.
The Treasury will not disclose the names of investors who
can purchase directly from the government in its auctions but
speculation is rife that the participants include an expanding
number of the world's largest governments and asset management
firms.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has
access to the auctions as a "direct bidder", but does not use
it, said Lauren Post, a spokeswoman for the firm in New York. A
spokesman for PIMCO, which manages the world's largest bond
fund, did not respond to inquiries over whether they have direct
bidding access.
Qualified investment funds, insurance companies, banks, and
foreign governments may all bid directly in U.S. Treasury
auctions, but only the 21 authorized "primary dealers" are
required to bid to fulfil their role as market makers in the
securities.
"Direct bidders" are showing an increasing presence in the
auctions in the last three years, and this week they bought a
record share of seven-year notes and the most five-year debt in
the auctions in five years.
The shift in the auction procedure is expected to continue,
as asset managers increasingly take advantage of the debt sales
to buy big positions and leave dealers increasingly in the dark
over their purchase plans, while dealers continue to shrink
balance sheets weakened by loss making positions taken before
the credit crisis of 2007-2009.
"It's becoming more consistent that they are doing that
now," said Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York. "They are concealing information and
they may think that it might help them get the auction cheaper,
because the dealers may bid back thinking the demand isn't
there."
Reuters in May reported that China, the largest holder of
U.S. Treasuries with more than $1 trillion, has direct bidder
status, and market participants surmise other major central
banks may also, although this could not be verified.
Japan is close to approaching the size of China's Treasuries
holdings, while Switzerland has been dramatically increasing its
Treasuries holdings as its central bank accumulates more cash to
invest from its foreign exchange intervention against the Swiss
franc.
In the auction on Tuesday this week, direct bidders bought
30.4 percent, or $10.62 billion, out of $35 billion in five-year
notes, while dealers purchased 37.2 percent, or $12.98 billion.
On Wednesday the bidders bought 23.1 percent, or $6.69
billion in seven-year notes, a record for a those notes. Dealers
took 37 percent, or $10.72 billion of the $29 billion sale.
Those recent auctions may have been influenced by year-end
demand for low risk assets amid concerns about the impact on
U.S. economic growth from the approaching "fiscal cliff" but the
results still trail behind a July auction of 10-year notes that
stunned dealers.
In that month direct bidders bought 45.4 percent of a
10-year note auction, the largest on record for any Treasuries
auction, eclipsing dealer purchases of 14 percent.
LOSING THE INFORMATION ADVANTAGE
The presence of direct bidders in Treasuries auctions has
been growing over the past three years, building from a sporadic
presence that would involve less than 10 percent of a sale to a
consistent attendance that approaches the amount of dealer
purchases.
For dealers, the increased presence of direct bidders is
making it harder for them to gauge demand for bonds ahead of a
sale, and therefore hard to know how aggressively to bid for the
debt.
"If you are a direct bidder you're under no obligation to
bid, you just have access to go directly to the Fed, which is a
complete advantage for you," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries
trading at CIBC in New York, which is not a primary dealer.
For dealers, "that they are bidding on securities where now
they don't see the bids coming, so they are at a disadvantage,"
he added.
By bypassing a dealer, an investor wanting to purchase a
large block of bonds may estimate they can obtain a more
favorable price.
Some primary dealers have argued, however, that the shift
might cause long-term harm to the auction process, which they
say so far has been stable in large part because of support from
the Federal Reserve's massive monthly bond purchases.
"The primary dealers are having less information on flows
and liquidity. They will take less risk," said Brian Edmonds,
head of rates trading at Cantor Fitzgerald, a primary dealer
based in New York. "Down the road, you could have sloppy
auctions because if the direct bidders step away, primary
dealers are not going to fill the void."
STRUCTURAL SHIFT
For large investors with growing assets under management
that need to be invested, government debt auctions are one of
the few places they can buy in large amounts with sufficient
liquidity, and also without tipping their hand over their
positions.
"They are trying to get large size because they have much
larger portfolios than before," said TD's Gilhooly.
While asset managers grow their investments, dealers have
pared back assets and shrunk their balance sheets, because they
are still hurting from risky loans bought and made before the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Countries which have been active in curbing the appreciation
of their currencies in order to help their exporters, may now
also have the ability to buy Treasuries in large quantities and
direct access may be more appealing, analysts said.
According to U.S. Treasury data released earlier this week,
Japan's Treasuries holdings were $1.135 trillion in October, up
nearly $130 billion from a year earlier, while Switzerland's
U.S. bond ownership grew to $194.4 billion from $143.9 billion
12 months earlier.
China's Treasuries holdings fell to $1.162 trillion in
October from $1.256 trillion a year earlier, but analysts have
said China has been storing their Treasuries in overseas
accounts which are not counted as a part of its official U.S.
bond holdings.
(Editing by Clive McKeef)