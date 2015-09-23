By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, Sept 23
LONDON, Sept 23 The U.S., German and British
governments are finding it harder to sell super-long bonds than
at any time in almost a decade as meagre yields deter investors
and new regulation bites into banks' ability to broker this
debt.
The end of an almost 30-year bull market in bonds has been
called several times in recent years only for forecasters to be
confounded by factors from weak economic growth and chronically
low inflation to demographics and financial reforms.
But analysis of government bond auctions this year shows
demand from market makers - typically investment banks who later
sell the bonds to institutional investors like pension and
insurance funds - has been steadily ebbing.
All six auctions of the German bond maturing in August 2046
have been technical "fails", meaning the sum of bids has not
matched the amount on offer. It's the first time since the
German finance agency began compiling comparable records in 2007
that every auction of a single bond or bill has failed.
In Britain the "bid-to-cover" ratio for 30-year auctions,
which measures the degree to which demand exceeds the quantity
of bonds on offer, is lower in the current financial year than
any year since the 2008 crisis.
And the bid-to-cover ratio of the last six U.S. long bond
auctions is below long-term averages over the period since the
reintroduction of the 30-year bond almost a decade ago.
U.S. Treasury data released on Tuesday showed that
foreigners bought the fewest 30-year bonds at an auction in
early September since March 2010, taking up only $752 million of
the $13 billion it offered.
"Banks' balance sheets are constrained. Putting money
towards auctions requires capital, and in this world of
constraints it's more difficult for banks to do so," said
Anthony O'Brien, co-head of European rates strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
"Perhaps the days of dealers taking large sizes of auctions
are behind us," he said.
WINDOW CLOSING
Primary dealers, who are almost exclusively big banks, show
up at government bond sales, buy the assets, then sell them to
mostly long-term investors. But with new rules limiting how much
inventory banks can hold, they are buying less at the auctions.
In the wake of the global financial crisis the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision agreed a global regulatory
framework on bank capital adequacy, stress testing and market
liquidity risk known as Basel III.
It will be fully in force in 2019, but already many banks
are complying with a minimum 'leverage ratio' on their non-risk
weighted assets for the first time, meaning they now hold more
capital against all assets on their balance sheet. Banks say
this has made them less able and willing to hold large
inventories of bonds bought at auction for any length of time.
This has been a driving factor behind the decline in market
liquidity, analysts say, although pullbacks by bond dealers at
auctions are mitigated by underlying demand from pension funds
and insurance companies seeking stable, long-term returns.
But Jorg Muller, spokesperson for the German finance agency,
said the six consecutive fails there were no cause for concern.
"It depends on market conditions on the day when the
auctions take place. For each auction, the government usually
retains a certain nominal volume which can then be gradually
introduced into the market as part of secondary market
activities," he said.
Liquidity is an amorphous concept and impossible to measure
accurately. Its scarcity is only exposed in times of crisis. But
everyone agrees it is shrinking, and this could dramatically
push up the cost of trading, widen bid-ask spreads and make it
harder for traders to close out positions.
Buying bonds is no longer attractive to investors either.
Years of zero interest rate policy and large-scale quantitative
easing from the U.S. and UK central banks, policies which the
European Central Bank has latterly adopted too, have rammed bond
yields to their lowest levels ever, some of them negative.
After the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates on hold
last week, financial markets are now expecting "liftoff" to be
as late as the first quarter next year.
The rates strategy team at Royal Bank of Scotland are even
more cautious.
"There is now potentially no window for a hike," they wrote
in a recent report.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson)