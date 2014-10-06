Oct 6 A group of 12 global banks are working
together to set up a one-stop bond shop for buyers and sellers
of corporate bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The initiative, called "Neptune," will not be for executing
trades, rather it will link up banks and investors in the market
and potentially some of the existing trading platforms they use,
the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1xfufSR)
The banks, which include BNP Paribas SA, Credit
Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC
Holdings and JP Morgan Chase & Co, are set to
pay 30,000 pounds($47,934) each for the first phase of
consultancy work, the WSJ said.
AXA Investment Managers and Schroders Plc also are
involved in the discussions, the report said citing executives
at those firms, alongside a dozen or so other money managers.
Bond liquidity has all but dried up for corporate issues
after new regulations and capital requirements forced Wall
Street banks to slash their inventories of fixed-income products
following the financial crisis.
The lack of liquidity also means funds may have trouble
selling bonds in the event interest rates rise and the investors
who have sunk about $1.2 trillion in net deposits into long-term
bond funds since the end of 2004 head for the exits.
Neptune is the latest in a string of attempts to make
corporate-bond trading more efficient. Investors have complained
about a growing disparity between trading volumes in new and old
bonds, the report said.
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and
HSBC did not immediately respond to emails seeking comments on
the report.
($1 = 0.6259 British pound)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)