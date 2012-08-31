BRIEF-TCG BDC says plans to make an IPO of 9 mln shares of common stock
* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
LONDON Aug 31 German bonds and European stocks were broadly unchanged on Friday after a much anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke offered little new on whether the U.S. central bank will undertake a new round of quantitative easing.
Bund futures briefly fell but quickly rebounded to stand 47 ticks lower on the day at 143.68, unchanged versus levels seen before the speech.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 stock index trimmed gains.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: