LONDON Jan 21 Electronic trading has become an increasingly important part of fixed income markets in recent years and needs to be closely monitored because of the impact it can have on market liquidity, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday.

The BIS said trading is becoming more automated in the most liquid and standardised sections of the bond market, helping reduce the costs of market making.

According to the BIS, around 90 percent of transactions in bond futures now take place electronically.

A survey of more than 30 electronic trading platform providers across the world shows a 40 percent rise in average daily trading volume between 2010 and 2014, the BIS said.

Electronic trading easily matches buyers and sellers and helps liquidity conditions in normal times. But competition over speed may displace traditional broker-dealers who may be more willing to bear risk over longer term horizons and this poses risks to liquidity in times of market stress, BIS said.

This was something that could pose a challenge to policymakers and should be monitored, the BIS said.

"Electronic trading is transforming market structure, the process of price discovery and the nature of liquidity provision in fixed income markets, as it has done for other asset classes," said Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia and chairman of BIS' Market Committee that published Thursday's BIS report.

"It also poses challenges to policymakers, including the need to monitor its effects on market quality and to ensure appropriate governance of algorithmic trading," he said in a release. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)