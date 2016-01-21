LONDON Jan 21 Electronic trading has become an
increasingly important part of fixed income markets in recent
years and needs to be closely monitored because of the impact it
can have on market liquidity, the Bank for International
Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday.
The BIS said trading is becoming more automated in the most
liquid and standardised sections of the bond market, helping
reduce the costs of market making.
According to the BIS, around 90 percent of transactions in
bond futures now take place electronically.
A survey of more than 30 electronic trading platform
providers across the world shows a 40 percent rise in average
daily trading volume between 2010 and 2014, the BIS said.
Electronic trading easily matches buyers and sellers and
helps liquidity conditions in normal times. But competition over
speed may displace traditional broker-dealers who may be more
willing to bear risk over longer term horizons and this poses
risks to liquidity in times of market stress, BIS said.
This was something that could pose a challenge to
policymakers and should be monitored, the BIS said.
"Electronic trading is transforming market structure, the
process of price discovery and the nature of liquidity provision
in fixed income markets, as it has done for other asset
classes," said Guy Debelle, assistant governor of the Reserve
Bank of Australia and chairman of BIS' Market Committee that
published Thursday's BIS report.
"It also poses challenges to policymakers, including the
need to monitor its effects on market quality and to ensure
appropriate governance of algorithmic trading," he said in a
release.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)