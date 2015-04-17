LONDON, April 17 The Bank of England said its
core operations had not been affected by an outage in
Bloomberg's trading systems that hit financial markets on
Friday, and stood ready to provide liquidity to markets if
needed.
"The Bank retains all the tools it needs to carry out its
responsibilities for financial stability, and provision of
market liquidity, if and as required," it said in a statement.
Britain's Debt Management Office postponed a sale of 3
billion pounds ($4.50 billion) of Treasury bills due to the
outage, which had an especially large impact on fixed income
markets.
The Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates some of
Bloomberg's activities, declined to comment on the incident.
($1 = 0.6663 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)