* Britain reschedules debt sale after delay; stocks hit
* Bloomberg says service restored
* UK market regulator says monitoring impact
(Adds further statement from Bloomberg)
By Jamie McGeever and John Geddie
LONDON, April 17 A two-hour outage at news and
market data provider Bloomberg LP hit financial markets around
the world on Friday, prompting debt sales to be postponed and
exacerbating a spike in volatility in European stocks.
"We experienced a combination of hardware and software
failures in the network, which caused an excessive volume of
network traffic," Bloomberg said in a statement.
"This led to customer disconnections as a result of the
machines being overwhelmed."
Bloomberg said service has been fully restored and the
company is reviewing why its "multiple redundant systems" failed
to prevent the disruption.
The lack of price visibility was blamed for accelerating a
sell-off in European shares, while trading volumes in German
government bond futures contracts fell by around a third.
There was little disruption to U.S. trading, according to
market sources.
Bloomberg, which competes with Thomson Reuters Corp
, provides real-time news and financial information to
more than 320,000 subscribers globally and allows users to trade
across asset classes.
Social media first reported the Bloomberg systems going down
at around 0720 GMT and the screens were blank for most of the
following two hours, market participants said, adding that
prices were unavailable and the news feed intermittent.
Traders said the length of time the Bloomberg screens were
down was unprecedented.
"There were frantic scenes on the markets this morning,"
said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at spread betting firm
Spreadex.
UNPRECEDENTED
Britain's Debt Management Office had planned a regular sale
of 3 billion pounds of treasury bills on Friday morning. The
tender was held later in the day. A spokesman said he could not
recall the agency ever having to postpone a sale in similar
circumstances.
The Bank of England said its core operations were not
affected and that it had "all the tools it needs to carry out
its responsibilities for financial stability, and provision of
market liquidity, if and as required."
In a statement, Britain's financial market regulator, The
Financial Conduct Authority, said: "We are aware of the issue
and are monitoring the impact on our firms."
The volume of trading in German Bund futures between 0700
and 0900 GMT was down by around a third compared with the same
period in the last few Friday trading sessions.
In that two-hour period, 62,845 lots of Bund futures were
traded, according to Eurex data. That compares with 96,301
contracts a week ago, 89,048 on March 27 and 88,476 on March 20.
"It has created a lot of disruption, because there's lack of
visibility," ADM Investor Services strategist Marc Ostwald said.
"While Friday is not generally a huge day for corporate
issuance, everything's been put on hold because of it."
Bankers told Thomson Reuters market news service IFR that at
least one corporate bond sale worth over 1 billion euros had
been delayed because of the outage.
Traders said the outage had exacerbated volatile activity on
stock markets, particularly around the expiration of options
contracts. It also hindered the ability of traders to react to
an announcement on new Chinese regulations.
"A lot of people use Bloomberg EMSX to route orders out, so
there might have been loads of people wanting to react to the
news but couldn't as they couldn't put their sales into the
market," said Mark Ward, head of trading at Sanlam.
At 1635 GMT the leading index of Europe's top 300 shares was
down 1.76 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie, Jamie McGeever, David Milliken, Andy
Bruce, Alex Chambers, Alistair Smout and Huw Jones; Editing by
Catherine Evans, Jeremy Gaunt and Dan Grebler)