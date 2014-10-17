LONDON Oct 17 The UK Debt Management Office named four banks as bookrunners for the sale next week via syndication of several billion pounds worth of Britain's longest-dated conventional gilt, which matures in 2068.

Bank of America, HSBC, RBS and Societe Generale will act as joint bookrunners for the sale of the 3.5 percent gilt, the DMO said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by John Stonestreet)