LONDON Oct 28 Britain received orders worth more than 13 billion pounds ($20.92 billion) by the time books closed on the sale of a 2068 gilt via syndication on Tuesday, one of the leads said.

Price guidance has been set at 2.5 basis points above the yield of the 2060 gilt, at the tight end of initial guidance, the bookrunner added. ($1 = 0.6214 British Pounds) (Reporting by Helene Durand, writing by David Milliken)