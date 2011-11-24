LONDON Nov 24 Bund futures extended losses in early trade on Thursday, falling more than 100 ticks to their lowest level in nearly a month as confidence in German debt continued to be shaken by the previous session's weak 10-year bond auction.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 115 ticks on the day to 134.66, the lowest since Oct. 31. Trading volumes were low with a U.S. holiday seen hampering market liquidity and exacerbating price moves. (Reporting by William James)