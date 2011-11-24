No Fed dread for bond markets with yields near multi-week lows
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON Nov 24 Bund futures extended losses in early trade on Thursday, falling more than 100 ticks to their lowest level in nearly a month as confidence in German debt continued to be shaken by the previous session's weak 10-year bond auction.
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 115 ticks on the day to 134.66, the lowest since Oct. 31. Trading volumes were low with a U.S. holiday seen hampering market liquidity and exacerbating price moves. (Reporting by William James)
ROME, June 14 Italy's economy will grow by 1.3 percent this year, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday, raising a previous projection of 1.0 percent and bringing its forecast into line with that of the International Monetary Fund.