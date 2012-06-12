LONDON, June 12 Bund futures fell to a session
low on Tuesday with traders pointing to a large asset
reallocation away from German debt as a major driver for the
price action in thin markets which exaggerated the move.
German Bund futures fell to a low of 143.25, down
64 ticks on the day.
"There was a big seller, an insurance fund, of long end
Bunds and they did it on screens. They hit three different
dealers at the same time which sent us shooting down," a trader
said.
"But I don't expect this to last now that (Dutch) supply is
out of the way I think we're going to rally back up. It was
something to do with asset allocation within their fund."