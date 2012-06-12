LONDON, June 12 Bund futures fell to a session low on Tuesday with traders pointing to a large asset reallocation away from German debt as a major driver for the price action in thin markets which exaggerated the move.

German Bund futures fell to a low of 143.25, down 64 ticks on the day.

"There was a big seller, an insurance fund, of long end Bunds and they did it on screens. They hit three different dealers at the same time which sent us shooting down," a trader said.

"But I don't expect this to last now that (Dutch) supply is out of the way I think we're going to rally back up. It was something to do with asset allocation within their fund."