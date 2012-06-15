LONDON, June 15 German Bund futures extended
gains on Friday, with traders citing light buying after weaker
than expected U.S. data, with thin trade exacerbating price
moves.
Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data from the New York
Federal Reserve reinforced the notion of slowing U.S. economic
growth and pushed U.S. debt to a session high.
Bund futures rose to 142.63, up 80 ticks on the
day, accelerating their rise after the data having made steady
gains since the open of the U.S. session.
Spanish bond yields trimmed an earlier fall,
and were last down 1.4 basis points at 6.94 percent. .
"There's virtually no flow going through (in Spanish
bonds)... There's nothing going on in these markets before the
Greek elections. The U.S. data has been a negative and Germany
is outperforming," a trader said.