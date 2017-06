LONDON, June 21 German Bund futures rose to a session high after slightly worse than expected U.S jobs and manufacturing data added to worries about the health of the world's largest economy and supported flows into low risk assets.

Bund futures climbed to 141.17, up 68 ticks on the day, extending a steady creep higher after the U.S. jobless claims and Markit purchasing managers' index data lifted demand.