LONDON, June 22 German debt extended falls and
stocks trimmed losses on Friday after the European Central Bank
announced it would accept a wider range of assets as collateral,
including those of a lower quality, in move designed to ease
pressure on Spain.
"It just means that they are willing to take as collateral
lower-quality credit, which is probably why the periphery is
getting a bit of a bid against Germany," a trader said.
Bund futures fell to a session low of 140.55, down 97 ticks
on the day while Spanish and Italian yields extended falls.
Spanish 10-year yields were down 16 ticks on the
day at 6.47 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index
trimmed losses and was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1,006.84
points, after hitting a low of 999.57 in morning trade.