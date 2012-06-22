LONDON, June 22 German debt extended falls and
banking stocks rose on Friday after the European Central Bank
said it would accept a wider range of collateral, including
lower quality assets, in a move designed to ease pressure on
Spain.
"It just means that they are willing to take as collateral
lower-quality credit, which is probably why the periphery is
getting a bit of a bid against Germany," a bond trader said.
Bund futures fell to a session low of 140.55, down 97 ticks
on the day while Spanish and Italian yields extended falls.
Spanish 10-year yields were down 16 ticks on the
day at 6.47 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 Banks index rose to trade up 3
percent, while the broader STOXX Europe 600 Banks index
was up 1.5 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index
trimmed losses and was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1,006.84
points, after hitting a low of 999.57 earlier.