LONDON, Sept 14 The yield on 10-year German bonds rose above its 200-day moving average for the first time in 14 months on Friday as Bunds extended the slide in low-risk debt since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a stimulus programme.

The 10-year yield rose to a session high of 1.64 percent, up 11 basis points on the day, crossing the moving average which came at 1.637 percent.

U.S 30-year bond yields also rose, climbing above 3 percent, its highest since May, and above levels seen in the immediate aftermath of the Fed decision on Thursday.