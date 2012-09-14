UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
LONDON, Sept 14 The yield on 10-year German bonds rose above its 200-day moving average for the first time in 14 months on Friday as Bunds extended the slide in low-risk debt since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a stimulus programme.
The 10-year yield rose to a session high of 1.64 percent, up 11 basis points on the day, crossing the moving average which came at 1.637 percent.
U.S 30-year bond yields also rose, climbing above 3 percent, its highest since May, and above levels seen in the immediate aftermath of the Fed decision on Thursday.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
NEW YORK, June 5 A lawyer for Puerto Rico's financial oversight panel on Monday said the bankrupt island's highway authority could run out of cash if it continues to pay all its debt, and signaled big repayment cuts for the authority's creditors.