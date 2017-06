LONDON Nov 23 German Bund futures fell on Friday, erasing earlier gains as growing expectations of an aid deal for Greece next week supplanted the morning's cautious tone.

"We're just drifting, a Greek deal is hoped for and that's taken the early bid away.... risk (assets have) had a decent bid since lunchtime but I can't see why we move a long way in either direction today," a trader said.

Bund futures fell to 142.08, down 8 ticks on the day having earlier risen as high as 142.48. Traders said low volumes were exacerbating choppy price action.