China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, March 28 German 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest since early August on Thursday as tension over the wider impact of Cyprus's bailout rose with the country's banks preparing to open for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Cyprus's rescue plan is the first in the euro zone to impose losses on bank depositors and has prompted Cypriot authorities to impose strict controls on the amount of cash that can leave the island state.
As safe-haven German Bunds rose, traders cited the risk that depositors in other countries could take fright at any sign of queues at Cypriot banks and start withdrawing their own cash.
German 10-year yields fell 2 basis points to 1.256 percent, falling below the barrier marked by the December 10 low of 1.258 percent.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.