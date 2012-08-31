BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
LONDON Aug 31 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Friday as thin trading volumes made for volatile prices, with many participants waiting on the sidelines before a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this afternoon.
The Bund future fell 47 ticks on the day to 143.68.
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: